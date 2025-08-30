KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — The public is advised to plan their journey following the closure of nine roads in conjunction with the state-level National Day and Sabah Day 2025 celebrations tomorrow.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said five roads around Dataran Bandaraya and four more around Padang Merdeka will be closed in stages for the smooth proceedings of both programmes.

“The roads will be closed from 5 am to 1 pm. One of the routes involved is the road from Sutera Harbour, with one lane closed starting from the traffic light to Jalan Mentari for the parade,” he said when contacted.

He said the closure would also be from Jalan Mentari to the Millenium Roundabout, from the Millenium Roundabout to the traffic light 20, and the full closure of the Centre Point traffic light junction, as well as the slip road between Api-Api and Centre Point to give way to the parade.

Kasim said that as for the celebration at Padang Merdeka, the roads to be closed as Jalan KK Bypass towards the Bunga Raya Roundabout, the Bunga Raya Roundabout to the Capital Roundabout, Jalan Istana from the Bukit Bendera junction to Padang Merdeka and from the Jalan Bandaran junction to Padang Merdeka from 4 pm to midnight.

He added that 327 police personnel will be deployed for the celebration at Dataran Bandaraya, while 303 others will be on duty for the Sabah Day celebration at Padang Merdeka, including assistance from the General Operations Force (GOF).

“The police have drawn up a detailed plan to ensure smooth traffic flow. I advise the public to obtain accurate information on the road closures from official channels, such as the State Police Headquarters social media page and to comply with the instructions of our personnel on duty,” he said. — Bernama