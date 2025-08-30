KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The lawyer representing the family of Syamsul Haris Shamsudin has handed over new evidence related to the investigation into the death of the 22-year-old Reserve Officer Training Unit (Palapes) trainee last month.

The new evidence, stored on a USB drive, allegedly contains details of the events that occurred on July 27 while Syamsul was undergoing training at the Combat Inoculation Firing Range, Army Combat Training Centre (Pulada) in Ulu Tiram, Johor. He died the following day at Kota Tinggi Hospital.

His lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh Ara Singh, told Berita Harian that the evidence would be submitted to the Deputy Chief Director (Prosecution and Legal) D5, Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman, Datuk Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman.

“This new evidence is important information stored on a USB drive. It includes an audio recording from Individual A, who was also present at the scene.

“Individual A describes what happened at the scene leading up to Syamsul’s death and also names other individuals involved,” he reportedly said during a press conference at the National Forensic Medical Institute (IPFN), Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL), today.

According to the national daily, Naran Singh added that the new evidence also includes a set of photographs showing the situation before the day of the incident (Saturday) up to the condition of the late Syamsul in the mortuary.

“The transcript of the USB recording, which is 44 pages long, has also been provided. This information is considered crucial and will assist the police (Special Crime Investigation Unit) in carrying out their investigation.

“So far, the identity of ‘Individual A’ has been kept confidential due to concerns for their safety, and it is hoped that the police can provide protection,” he was quoted as saying.

The lawyer also expressed hope that this new evidence would provide clear leads regarding the parties involved in the case.

Commenting on the second post-mortem, which began at 9:10 this morning, Naran Singh said it was proceeding smoothly.

He added that it is expected to conclude by late afternoon, after which the body will be taken to Kampung Rinching Hulu Islamic Cemetery in Semenyih, Kajang, for reburial tonight.

Syamsul Haris’ remains were exhumed yesterday after his mother Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun applied for a second autopsy and suggested an inquest.

The exhumation was approved by Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet.