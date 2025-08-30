KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has hinted that the state assembly may be dissolved in the near future, but stopped short of giving a date.

Speaking to Sinar Harian, Hajiji joked that media personnel still have time for a short break before any announcement.

“Not dissolving just yet… you can still take a one- or two-week holiday,” he reportedly said after officiating the groundbreaking of the Sabah Malaysian Construction Academy (ABM) campus in Kampung Beringgis, Papar today.

Asked if the dissolution would come after Malaysia Day, he said reporters would have to wait for his official word.

“Just wait… I’ll call you three,” he added, in reference to the reporters.

Earlier, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya said the assembly is set to automatically dissolve on November 11, in line with the state constitution.