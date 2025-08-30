KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — A 34-year-old businesswoman scored a major win after a botched buttocks enhancement procedure by an unlicensed beautician left her in pain and needing multiple surgeries.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reports the Melaka Sessions Court awarded her roughly RM308,000 in damages.

Sessions Court judge Azaraorni Rahman ruled that beautician Lai Ching Nee and her company, Amyza Let Beauty, were negligent and made false promises about the procedure.

The damages cover pain and suffering, the original procedure, post-surgery treatment, future medical care, plus RM50,000 in exemplary damages as a warning to illegal operators in the beauty industry.

“The plaintiff expected the defendant to carry out her services and deliver the best outcome as promised,” the judgment said, according to FMT.

The ordeal began after the plaintiff saw Lai’s social media ad in early 2023.

Around one litre of collagen was injected into her buttocks, but she suffered pain and, days later, a gel-like substance oozed from the area.

Follow-up sessions didn’t help, forcing her to seek treatment at two private hospitals in Penang, including draining abscesses and high-strength antibiotics to fight infection.

The plaintiff was represented by Yasmeen Soh and Peter Siew.

The defendants, represented by Saw Mei Kee, have filed an appeal, FMT reported