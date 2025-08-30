PUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — In less than 24 hours, Putrajaya Square will come alive with the vibrant spirit of Malaysia’s 68th National Day celebration, as thousands of Malaysians from all walks of life gather to express their love for the nation.

Carrying the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, this year’s celebration will feature a variety of segments highlighting the strength of Malaysia’s cultural diversity and unity, further reinforcing the spirit of togetherness among its people.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, are scheduled to officiate the grand event, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and members of the Cabinet.

The itinerary for the event will include military ceremonies, dazzling stage performances, and a colourful parade symbolising the aspirations of Malaysia MADANI - a vision of a nation that prioritises the well-being of its people and embraces diversity.

This year’s parade will feature 81 contingents comprising 14,062 participants, 21 marching bands, seven decorated floats, 508 land and air assets, and 116 public service animals.

The opening ceremony will be elevated by a special performance from renowned singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, who will present this year’s theme song, “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”, setting the tone before the parade begins.

Among the key highlights is the ASEAN Chairmanship Contingent, coordinated by the Foreign Ministry, and joined by representatives from various ministries as well as 20 officials from the embassies of ASEAN countries and Timor-Leste, symbolising Malaysia’s role as the 2025 ASEAN Chair.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will lead the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) contingent, featuring decorated trishaws, flora and fauna displays, ethnic costumes, and traditional musical instruments such as the “sape” and “rebana ubi” - a vibrant showcase of Malaysia’s readiness to welcome visitors for VM2026.

The parade will also be joined by 82 participants from the 2025 Jalur Gemilang Merdeka Convoy, led by the Malaysian Information Department, after touring 88 locations nationwide to ignite the patriotic spirit.

The creativity of the local industry will also take centre stage with the Broadcasting and Creative Industry Contingent, featuring media personalities and beloved animated characters such as BoBoiBoy, Ejen Ali, Didi & Friends, and Omar & Hana, who have garnered international recognition.

Adding to the spectacle will be a display of national vehicles and a line-up of electric vehicles (EVs) from local and international brands — a symbol of Malaysia’s commitment to green innovation and sustainable development in line with MADANI’s aspiration and the country’s automotive policy.

The skies over Putrajaya will roar with an air show by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), showcasing the nation’s premier fighter jets. Leading the formation will be Air Force Commander General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris in the Su-30MKM fighter jet.

The celebration will conclude with “Citra MADANI”, a grand cultural performance coordinated by the National Department of Culture and Arts, featuring various government agencies, educational institutions, and local arts activists — a fitting finale to this prestigious national event. — Bernama