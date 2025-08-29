JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 29 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department has directed 1,038 mosques and Friday surau across the state to perform solat hajat and doa selamat prayers following a weak earthquake in Segamat early today.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the special prayers will be held after Friday prayers today to seek protection and safety for the people in Segamat and the entire state of Johor.

“May Allah grant our prayers,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi, in a statement, said no property damage, injuries or casualties were reported from the 3.4-magnitude tremor that struck at 4.24 am.

The District Disaster Management Committee chairman advised the public to remain calm, report any emergencies to the authorities and avoid spreading unverified information.

“Latest updates can be obtained from official sources such as the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) or other government agencies,” he said, adding that security forces and relevant agencies are monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

The earthquake, with its epicentre 22 kilometres (km) northeast of Segamat at a depth of 10 km, was the fourth tremor recorded in the district in a week.

MetMalaysia said tremors were also felt in several parts of Johor.

Segamat had earlier recorded three minor quakes on Aug 24, 27 and 28, with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1. — Bernama