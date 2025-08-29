KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The Sessions Court was told today that no consideration paper was ever tabled before the Perlis State Executive Council (MMKN) to approve the conversion of Datuk Seri Azlan Man’s overseas leave entitlement into cash payments between 2013 and 2017.

Former Perlis assembly and MMKN secretary, Norazlan Yahya, 52, testified that under subsection (3), Section 6 of the Members of the Administration and Legislative Assembly (Remuneration) Enactment 1980, all allowances and privileges of the Menteri Besar must be approved by the MMKN, effective Jan 1, 1992.

“Under the Enactment, for administrative purposes, the allowances and privileges of the Perlis Menteri Besar are managed by the Menteri Besar’s Office through the Senior Private Secretary (SUSK), while those of the Speaker, state executive councillors (exco) and assemblymen (ADUN) are managed by the State Assembly and MMKN Division,” he said in his witness statement.

Norazlan, the 15th prosecution witness, was testifying at the trial of the former Bintong assemblyman, who faces 10 charges of submitting false claims and receiving proceeds from unlawful activities.

He further explained that under Article 27 on Overseas Leave, the Menteri Besar is entitled annually to two first-class airfares and three economy-class tickets for children, capped at the cost of a return trip between Kuala Lumpur and London.

According to Norazlan, the Menteri Besar was also entitled to the services of an aide, a government officer whose travel allowance was paid in accordance with General Orders Part B, as though the officer was performing official duties abroad.

“I also confirm that Article 27 has remained unamended throughout my tenure as Secretary of the State Assembly until my retirement,” he testified.

Norazlan further verified the Government Gazette of Perlis concerning Azlan’s appointment as Menteri Besar with effect from May 24, 2018, issued under his authority as Secretary to the state executive council.

Azlan, 65, faces five charges of submitting false claims for overseas leave facilities amounting to over RM1.18 million, allegedly committed at the Perlis State Secretary’s Office between December 2013 and December 2017.

The claims involved quotations for air tickets to London, United Kingdom, as well as invoices from Sri Kedawang Travel & Tour (W) Sdn Bhd (SKTT) and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

He also faces five counts of receiving RM1.06 million in proceeds from unlawful activities between Feb 19, 2014, and December 2017 at various locations, including Maybank Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, CIMB Bank Putrajaya branch, and the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Additionally, Azlan has been charged with five alternative counts of misappropriating RM1.06 million belonging to the Perlis government, which was paid to SKTT and Aidil Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi will resume on Sept 8. — Bernama