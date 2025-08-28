SEPANG, Aug 28 — Taxi touting is an act of betraying the country’s interests, and all parties must work together to eradicate it, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the problem had persisted for over 10 years without a solution, particularly at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2.

“This problem tarnishes the nation’s image. Imagine tourists arriving happily, ready to travel and spend in Malaysia, but the moment they leave the airport, they get cheated — taken to Kuala Lumpur and charged RM300 to RM400 when the fare is less than RM100.

“They get angry and post their experiences on social media. In the end, our country’s image is tainted, and other tourists may hesitate to visit Malaysia,” he said at the launch of the “Tap, Travel and Discover” initiative by gateway@klia2 here today.

Loke said he had instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to apprehend touts involved, including issuing summonses, seizing vehicles and bringing offenders to court.

He said the firm action was not intended to stop people from earning a living but to ensure they did so through proper means.

“If you want to be a transport driver, get a licence. It’s not difficult. The Transport Ministry (MOT) has simplified the process. For example, to become an e-hailing driver now, there is no need to take the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) vocational licence (theory) test.

“With just a short course, you can obtain a PSV licence. So, there is no excuse for not following the law,” he said.

Loke added that without a good transport system, the tourism sector could not grow, as tourists needed convenient access to travel from one place to another.

Therefore, he said MOT fully supported efforts to strengthen the tourism sector, especially ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, which was a key national agenda.

Loke said the KLIA2 management had demonstrated commitment by introducing various new systems, including a taxi booking app, an e-hailing queue system and more comfortable waiting areas.

Meanwhile, the “Tap, Travel and Discover” initiative launched today combines cultural exhibitions, smart digital solutions and more customer-friendly transport facilities, in collaboration with strategic partners Traveloka, WCT Buddy and Asia Success Resources Sdn Bhd (TTKLIA).

Asia Success Resources CEO Chuah Ze Pey said the newly launched Super TTKLIA app offers affordable transfer services from the Klang Valley to KLIA1 and KLIA2, ticket purchases for tourist attractions and holiday packages, as well as exclusive rewards such as cashback and vouchers.

“The travel experience is further enhanced with the introduction of Teeko, TTKLIA’s AI agent. This smart assistant helps users plan personalised itineraries, access transport information and explore attractions across Malaysia,” he said.

Teeko is the first AI travel companion at a Malaysian airport, serving as a digital tour guide, culinary partner and lifestyle companion, offering personalised itineraries, transport tips and domestic tourism recommendations. — Bernama