KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has expressed concern over the drafting process of the Gig Workers Bill 2025 despite welcoming its intent.

In a statement, the commission criticised the government for not consulting Suhakam during the preparation of the Bill.

This omission was particularly troubling as the Suhakam Act was recently amended to enhance its advisory role in national policymaking, it said.

“Suhakam also expresses concern that the government only made the Bill public at a very last stage in the legislative process,” it said.

It insisted that such major legislation should undergo proper consultation with civil society and worker representatives.

The commission then recommended that Parliament refer the legislation to a Parliamentary Select Committee before moving to its second reading.

Suhakam warned that without refinements, the Bill may fall short of providing genuine protections for gig workers.

Concerns included unclear provisions on wage guarantees, timelines for payment, and transparency in deductions.

The commission stressed that privacy and data protection must be enshrined in law, preventing misuse of rating systems.

It further argued that legal aid and collective bargaining rights are indispensable for ensuring fairness in the gig economy.

Suhakam reiterated that effective coordination among ministries is essential for cross-cutting issues facing gig workers.

While reaffirming support for regulation, the commission said that human rights must not be sidelined in pursuit of economic reform.

Malaysia tabled the Gig Workers Bill for its first reading in Parliament on August 25.

The proposed law aims to establish a legislative framework that defines gig workers, establishes a dispute resolution system, regulates payment terms, and provides social protection to over 1.2 million gig workers in the country.