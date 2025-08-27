JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 27 — A mild 3.2 magnitude earthquake that shook Segamat this morning has been confirmed by the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) as an aftershock of the 4.8 magnitude quake on Aug 24.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the tremor occurred at 8.59 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre about 18 kilometres south of Segamat in the Mersing Fault Zone.

“Tremors were also felt in parts of Johor and southern Pahang,” he said, adding that the weak quake posed no threat to public safety.

MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, while urging the public to seek verified information through its official website, myCuaca mobile app, social media channels or hotline at 1300-22-1638.

No casualties or property damage have been reported. — Bernama