SEGAMAT, Aug 27 — There have been no reports of damage or casualties following this morning’s mild 3.2-magnitude tremor in Segamat, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely, including the safety of key facilities.

Segamat District Officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi, who is also the Segamat District Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the epicentre was detected near the Segamat area and the tremors were also felt by residents in the district as well as in several other areas in Johor and southern Pahang.

“The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is monitoring the situation, while the security authorities and relevant agencies are carrying out further monitoring to ensure conditions in Segamat remain safe, particularly for the public.

“The public is advised to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified information, and obtain the latest updates through official channels such as MetMalaysia and related government agencies,” he said in a statement.

He urged the public to report any emergency incidents to the authorities, saying the Segamat District Disaster Management Committee will provide regular updates to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the state government has initiated immediate monitoring of all key facilities, including bridges, roads and dams.

“The Johor government, through technical agencies such as the Public Works Department, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage and the Johor Water Regulatory Body, will continue to monitor the condition of bridges, roads, dams and other key facilities to ensure that all remain safe and in good condition,” he said.

“Petronas will also be submitting reports on the condition of their assets and facilities within the affected radius. Let us all pray that we will always be protected from any disaster,” he said.

He also advised the public to stay away from high-rise buildings and their surrounding areas for the time being and be alert to any instructions from the authorities, as the safety of people must be the top priority.

MetMalaysia said that the minor earthquake struck Segamat at 8.59 am, the second in three days.

On Aug 24, MetMalaysia confirmed that a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a second tremor at 9 am in Yong Peng, about 28km northwest of Kluang, registering a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of 10 km. — Bernama