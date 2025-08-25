JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 25 — The earthquake that struck Segamat yesterday indicates that the continental crust beneath Peninsular Malaysia still holds tectonic stress that can be released without warning.

Johor Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) director Noorazhar Ngatimin said preliminary geological mapping indicated that the Segamat epicentre lies near an extension of the Mersing Fault Zone, which trends from west-northwest to east-southeast.

“This event points to the reactivation of an ancient fault, releasing stored tectonic energy within the continental crust. The quake’s depth (about 10 km) confirms it originated from crustal movement, not volcanic activity or deep-sea subduction,” he told Bernama.

He noted that fault reactivation is not new in Peninsular Malaysia, citing previous tremors in Bukit Tinggi, Pahang (2007-2010); Kenyir, Terengganu (1984); Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan (1987); and Manjung-Temenggor, Perak (1990s).

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) reported a minor 4.1-magnitude quake at 6.13 am in Segamat, followed by a second tremor measuring 2.8 in Yong Peng, about 28km northwest of Kluang.

He said mild tremors were also felt in Mersing, Kluang, Batu Pahat and surrounding areas, but no casualties were reported.

Noorazhar advised that although the risk is lower compared to Sumatra, proactive measures are still needed to safeguard public safety and economic stability.

Key steps, he said, include continuous monitoring of the seismic network, updated mapping of active and ancient faults, and the development of early warning systems for public preparedness and the protection of critical infrastructure.

He added that research records show Johor experienced two inland earthquakes in 1922, on Jan 31 (magnitude 5.4) and Feb 7 (magnitude 5.0), causing minor damage in Muar.

“Such events are rare because Peninsular Malaysia sits on the Sunda Plate, a relatively stable tectonic zone,” he said, noting that Johor also felt minor tremors in 2021 and 2023, though those quakes originated offshore near Sumatra. — Bernama