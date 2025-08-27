IPOH, Aug 27 — A secondary school teacher was charged at the Sessions Court here today with three counts of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old male student last year.

Airil Iswan Mat Shamsuri, 38, pleaded not guilty to all three charges read before Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason.

According to the charge sheets, he was accused of hugging the victim, kissing him on the lips and cheeks, biting his neck, and touching and rubbing his private parts on three separate occasions.

He allegedly committed the first two offences on September 13 and 14 last year, at around 10.30pm and in the early morning hours, at Gerbang Meru Indah here.

The third offence was allegedly committed in the warden’s room at a school hostel in Ipoh on September 29 last year, also in the early morning hours.

All three charges, framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792), carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Amalina Harun led the prosecution, while Airil was represented by lawyer Baldip Singh.

Siti Nur Amalina requested the court to set bail at RM40,000 for all three charges and sought an order preventing the accused from contacting or disturbing the victim and witnesses.

Baldip appealed for bail of RM5,000 for each charge, arguing that Airil had been transferred to another school and needed to care for his wife and two children, aged eight and 10.

The judge then fixed bail at RM15,000 for all three charges with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month until the case concludes.

She also instructed him not to interfere with the victim or any witnesses.

The case has been set for mention on October 24.