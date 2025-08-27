MUAR, Aug 27 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) will continue to work closely with the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) to combat the smuggling of health products in the country.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, said that apart from enforcement, the AKPS also plays a crucial role in terms of advocacy and public education to raise awareness about the dangers of health product smuggling.

“Since its establishment last year, the AKPS’ objectives have become clearer, including its latest success in foiling an attempt to smuggle nearly RM85,000 worth of unregistered medicines through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA),” he told reporters after a working visit to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) here today.

He added that the MOH will continue to collaborate with the AKPS team together with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS), Immigration Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

“Enforcement will be more focused on regulations under the Sale of Drugs Act and the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,” he said.

Last week, the media reported that the AKPS foiled an attempt to smuggle over 60,000 units of medicines spanning 30 unregistered types at KLIA Terminal 1.

An AKPS statement said the seizure followed suspicions raised by Customs officers after scanning four suitcases belonging to a Bangladeshi man, before a detailed inspection was carried out.

Meanwhile, the MOH said in a separate statement that Dzulkefly’s visit to HPSF was aimed at reviewing the facility’s level of preparedness in providing the best health services to the community regardless of socio-economic background.

HPSF is a type two hospital that acts as the Lead Cluster Hospital for North Johor, encompassing HPSF, Segamat Hospital and Tangkak Hospital, with a 575-bed capacity as well as nearly 18 specialist services, including General Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopaedic, Microbiology, Anaesthesiology and Emergency & Trauma. — Bernama