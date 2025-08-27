PUTRAJAYA, Aug 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, today witnessed the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health cooperation between the two countries.

The ceremony took place at the Seri Perdana Complex in conjunction with the Sultan’s three-day State Visit to Malaysia, which began on Monday at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and his Brunei counterpart Datuk Seri Dr Mohammad Isham Jaafar represented their respective nations in the exchange of documents.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, accompanied by a high-level delegation including Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials, arrived in Malaysia on Monday via a special flight that landed at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang.

Their arrival was warmly received by Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Yesterday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara, followed by a meeting with the King and a State Banquet.

According to a statement from Wisma Putra, the visit will be followed by the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation (ALC), which is the highest bilateral mechanism between the two nations, serving as a platform for both leaders to review the progress of existing cooperation, discuss current issues and exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.

The visit and high-level meeting underscore the long-standing special relationship between Malaysia and Brunei, reaffirming a shared commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation for the prosperity and well-being of both nations.

In 2024, Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner in Asean, with total trade amounting to RM7.53 billion (USD1.77 billion).

Between January and June this year, Malaysia-Brunei trade reached USD690 million (RM3.02 billion), comprising exports of USD500 million (RM2.18 billion) and imports of USD190 million (RM840 million). — Bernama