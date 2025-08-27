KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) has taken over the probe into the death of Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) Skudai, Syamsul Haris Shamsudin.

Its director, Datuk M. Kumar said the move followed the Shah Alam High Court’s decision yesterday allowing the family’s application to exhume the remains and conduct a second post-mortem.

“PDRM is committed to complying with the court order and assures that the investigation will be conducted transparently and with integrity, in accordance with the rule of law, to ensure justice is upheld,” he said in a statement.

The court, presided over by Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet, ordered the exhumation at Kampung Rinching Ulu Muslim Cemetery in Selangor and directed that the post-mortem be carried out by a forensic pathologist from Kuala Lumpur Hospital within 14 days, in the presence of forensic expert Datuk Seri Dr Bhupinder Singh and the family’s lawyer, Datuk Naran Singh, or his representative.

The forensic pathologist must also issue a report within a reasonable time, with a copy to be given to the family’s legal counsel, Messrs Naran Singh & Co.

On Aug 19, Syamsul Haris’s mother, Ummu Haiman Bee Daulatgun, applied for the exhumation and proposed that an inquest be held.

Syamsul Haris, 22, died on July 28 at Kota Tinggi Hospital, Johor, while undergoing training at the Army Combat Training Centre (PULADA) in Ulu Tiram, and was buried the following day at Kampung Rinching Ulu. — Bernama