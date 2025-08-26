KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday arrested three individuals, including a senior officer holding a Jusa B grade serving with a local authority (PBT) in the capital, on suspicion of being involved in corruption since 2014.

According to sources, two of the suspects — a man who is a company owner and a woman in her 40s — were detained at the Putrajaya MACC headquarters and the Kuala Lumpur MACC office respectively when they turned up to have their statements recorded between 1pm and 2pm.

The third suspect, a man in his 50s and who works with the local authority, was arrested in his office at about 4pm.

“All three suspects are believed to have been involved in corruption since 2014, with the company owner suspected of having paid bribes to the local authority officer in exchange for assistance in securing projects under the PBT.

“Following their arrests, the MACC also seized about RM150,000 in cash, four telecommunication devices, two cars — a Lexus RX500H and a Mini Cooper — as well as branded handbags and shoes from Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

The sources said the MACC has also frozen 19 bank accounts belonging to the individuals and companies involved, with a total value of over RM7 million.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division Senior Director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama