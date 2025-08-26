PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Transport Ministry has directed Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to continuously monitor and maintain the Aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 to prevent technical disruptions that could affect passenger movement.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that since the service began on July 1, nearly two million passengers have used the Aerotrain, reflecting its importance as a key link at the nation’s main gateway.

“Passenger traffic between the main terminal and the satellite terminal is heavy every day, with thousands relying on the service.

“Any technical disruption will directly impact passengers. As a critical service at KLIA, the Aerotrain must maintain a high level of reliability to ensure uninterrupted passenger movement,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference after the Transport Ministry’s monthly assembly, Loke added that while there have been some technical incidents, the Aerotrain service has generally been performing well.

“The rail system can sometimes face technical issues involving mechanical, electrical and software components. Therefore, we have instructed MAHB to carry out daily monitoring and ensure proper maintenance,” he said.

He added that a dedicated team has also been assigned to keep the Aerotrain operating smoothly, particularly during peak hours.

He also stressed that MAHB must ensure the project contractor assumes full responsibility for any issues, as the system is still under warranty.

Previously, some quarters had called on the Transport Ministry to set up a special committee to investigate service disruptions on the Aerotrain at KLIA Terminal 1, which reportedly experienced problems shortly after resuming operations on July 1.

The service was also temporarily halted on July 4 after heavy rain caused water to accumulate in the tunnel.

The driverless modern train resumed full operations following an RM456 million upgrade, part of MAHB’s RM742 million transformation initiative to elevate KLIA’s position as a leading regional aviation hub. — Bernama