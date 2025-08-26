KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have arrested a total of 11,864 individuals believed to be involved in 31,949 cases of fraud involving losses of RM1.5 billion throughout this year.

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the arrests were made as a result of nearly 10,000 operations carried out by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK).

“This is not an easy job…it’s a heavy responsibility, however, it was conducted brilliantly by the police force. I stand here to respect your courage in carrying out this responsibility,” he said at the closing ceremony of the Police Special Dialogue III (PDRM Special Dialogue 3) here today.

He emphasised that the expertise of the JSJK not only protects the country’s economy, but also increases the people’s trust in security institutions.

Saifuddin also reminded police members and officers to continue to improve their capabilities and competencies as the country’s main enforcement agency, including mastering the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in efforts to combat crime, especially cybercrime.

“At the same time, the ministry is also committed to further strengthening the police force through modernisation of infrastructure, capacity expansion and cross-sector support,” he said.

Elaborating on dialogue forum, he said the discussion focused on national security issues which were now no longer limited to physical borders, but also included data protection, digital sovereignty and collective cyber awareness.

“Among the main messages highlighted was the need to strengthen cooperation between agencies in facing increasingly complex cybercrime.

“Emphasis was also given to the role of the JSJK who are at the forefront of combating commercial crime. Their expertise not only protects the country’s economy, but also increases public confidence and trust,” he also said.

The dialogue, organised by the JSJK in collaboration with the Home Ministry, Alpine Integrated Solutions and Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia Bhd, brought together security agencies, technology experts, academics and the private sector. — Bernama