KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor has reportedly cautioned an Opposition MP that citing a classified document in Parliament could still expose him to investigation under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

According to Malaysiakini, the warning came after Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) yesterday filed a motion to refer Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to the Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly providing inaccurate information on Tabung Haji’s rebranding costs.

Ramli reportedly said today that parliamentary privilege does not prevent police from initiating a probe if a report is lodged.

“... whatever we say here (in the Dewan Rakyat) will be televised live,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that police could act if a first information report (FIR) is made, citing his 34 years of experience as an investigator.

“I can guarantee that Pengkalan Chepa (Marzuk) will be summoned by the police and asked where you got the document,” he reportedly said.

Marzuk reportedly claimed he had a document showing that the Tabung Haji exercise cost RM18 million, while Na’im maintained the rebranding only amounted to RM5.9 million.