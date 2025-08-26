PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) yesterday announced the closure of airspace within the Kuala Lumpur Terminal Control Area from August 26 to 29, and August 31 to facilitate rehearsals and the National Day flypast in Putrajaya.

The flypast will feature 33 aircraft from Malaysian enforcement agencies, including helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

In a statement yesterday, CAAM said these closures are essential to ensure the safety of the public and aircraft participating in the flypast, adding that during this period, there will be increased aircraft activity and some adjustments to commercial flight operations.

“CAAM would like to remind the public that all drone or Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) activities are strictly prohibited within the affected areas throughout the rehearsals and National Day celebration.

“Unauthorised drone operations pose serious safety risks and offenders may face enforcement action under the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” it said, adding that it seeks the cooperation of all stakeholders and the public to ensure the smooth and safe execution of the National Day celebrations.

Rehearsals for the National Day flypast will take place from August 26 to 28, from 11am to 12pm each day, while on August 29, it is scheduled from 8.45am to 9.45am.

The National Day flypast on August 31 will also take place from 8.45am to 9.45am.

Meanwhile, AirAsia issued a travel advisory for a seamless travel experience during Malaysia's 68th National Day week, noting that guests may experience heavier-than-usual traffic at check-in counters, security, and immigration checkpoints due to the long weekend holiday.

“All travellers are encouraged to follow the travel advisory, such as self check-in, arrive early at the airport, use the e-Boarding Pass and ensure cabin baggage is the right size,” it added.

Further information on the travel advisory can be obtained at https://newsroom.airasia.com/news/airasia-travel-advisory-during-malaysias-68th-national-day-week. — Bernama