SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — Police are tracking down an Indonesian man to assist in the investigation into the stabbing of his ex-wife in Banting yesterday.

Kuala Langat police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said they believe that the man had also fled with the knife suspected to have been used in the incident.

He said the motive for the incident is believed to be that the 45-year-old was dissatisfied with the victim, also an Indonesian, after their divorce.

“The suspect also claimed that the victim’s employer had influenced her not to reconcile their marriage,” he said in a statement today, adding that the suspect, identified as Sanusi Saripin, and his wife divorced one year ago.

Yesterday, Mohd Akmalrizal confirmed that an Indonesian woman sustained internal bleeding after being allegedly stabbed in the abdomen during the incident, which occurred at Jalan Redan Kanchong Darat, Banting, near here, at about 8.50 am.

The 44-year-old woman was taken to Banting Hospital.

Mohd Akmalrizal said police have contacted the forensic unit from the Selangor Police Headquarters and the Bukit Aman K9 Unit to assist them, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by using a dangerous weapon or means. — Bernama