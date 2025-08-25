IPOH, Aug 25 — A woman sustained burns over almost her entire body in a fire involving three houses at Taman Perajurit, Ipoh Timur, near Tambun this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Acting Assistant Director of Operations, Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah, said the department was alerted to the fire at 10.39 am, and a team from the Tambun, Meru Raya and Ipoh fire and rescue stations, assisted by the Bercham Volunteer Fire Squad, rushed to the scene.

“The fire involved three Class A houses, with the first house about 80 per cent burnt, while the second and third houses, about 30 per cent and 10 per cent burnt,” he said in a statement today.

He said a woman in her 40s sustained burns on her entire body and was sent to a hospital for treatment. — Bernama