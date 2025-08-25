SIBU, Aug 25 — Police have detained two men following a shooting incident in the Simpang Jalan Majau-Kanowit-Song area, Kanowit district near here last night.

Kanowit district police chief DSP Junical Ujal said both suspects were arrested at separate locations, with one of them believed to be the owner of the vehicle used in the incident.

He said police received a report around 8.30 pm about a man who fired shots before fleeing in a Toyota vehicle.

On the same night, police found the vehicle frame on Jalan Penyulau. The vehicle had been burned,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing. Police also advised the public not to speculate about the case. — Bernama