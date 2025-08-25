IPOH, August 25 — Nearly RM39 million is being channelled back to Perak’s residents every year by Perak Water Board (LAP) through water subsidies and rebates, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani said the figure underscores LAP’s commitment to balancing financial stability with public well-being.

“The initiative includes 25 cubic meters of free water for low-income households and 10 cubic meters for houses of worship and welfare institutions.

“Also all domestic users will receive a RM4 rebate on the first 10 cubic meters consumed each month,” he said.

Saarani said this in his speech at the launch of Menara Air Perak at Basco Avenue, Kepayang here.

The launching was also graced by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah and his consort Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim.

Saarani said LAP has managed to maintain the water tariff rates set in May 2024 — its first revision since 2006 — despite several states implementing tariff adjustments starting August this year.

“The decision was made by taking into account the people’s affordability and as well as LAP’s financial capacity,” he said.

Saarani praised LAP for its continued support to the state’s development goals in line with the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan and the Perak State Structure Plan 2040.

He said among the major projects driving growth are the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC), the Perak Halal Industrial Park (Perak HIP) in Lekir, and the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV) in Tanjong Malim.

“To meet the rising demand, LAP is also upgrading several water treatment plants, including those in Teluk Kepayang, Kampung Gajah and Sungai Geliting,” he said.

The construction of Menara Air Perak began in March 2016 with a total cost of RM92 million.

The 14-storey building features a modern, energy-efficient concept and various facilities, including a daycare centre, surau, gymnasium, offices, and a banquet hall, was completed in February 2023.