KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is in the process of revising education regulations related to student discipline under the Education Act 1996 to strengthen existing enforcement.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the revision aims to provide clearer guidance to teachers in managing cases of student misconduct in schools.

She said MOE takes bullying seriously and has implemented various programmes and interventions to ensure the issue does not continue to spread.

“We want to emphasise how we view bullying as an issue that must be addressed more comprehensively and effectively.

“At the start of 2023, when the Madani Government took office, the first thing we did was ensure that the anti-bullying guidelines were fully implemented and enforced effectively,” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

Fadhlina was responding to a question from Senator Musoddak Ahmad, who wanted to know the ministry’s efforts in addressing the increasingly worrying trend of bullying among school students.

She also said the ministry will take firm action against administrators, teachers, State Education Departments (JPN), or District Education Offices (PPD) found to be covering up bullying cases.

“We are implementing various intervention programmes, including the ‘Bangkit Bermaruah’ programme and other related initiatives, to strengthen the psychosocial well-being of students through collaboration with guidance and counselling teachers.

“MOE will not compromise with any form of bullying that occurs in educational institutions,” she said. — Bernama