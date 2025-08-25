ALOR SETAR, Aug 25 — Four men were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for murdering a police officer on Aug 7.

No pleas were recorded from Muhamad Badry Muhamad Azami, 24; Mohamad Hafiz Khazli, 26; Badri Iman Abdul Nasir, 25; and Mohd Saifuan Mohd Noor, 34, as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court. The charges were read before Magistrate Eliana Ismail.

They are jointly accused of murdering Cpl Mohd Hafizul Izham Mazlan, 35, of the Kedah Police Contingent Criminal Investigation Department, in front of a house at Taman Golf here at 3.43 pm on Aug 7.

All four are charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is punishable by death or between 30 and 40 years imprisonment, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

State prosecution director Datuk Khairul Anuar Abdul Halim appeared for the prosecution, while all the accused were unrepresented.

The court fixed Nov 23 for case mention before the matter is transferred to the High Court. — Bernama