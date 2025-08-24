TAIPING, Aug 24 — The termination of MyBurgerLab’s chief operating officer, Andrew Chong, over controversial remarks touching on religious sensitivities should serve as a lesson to all, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the incident highlights the importance of upholding social responsibility and being sensitive to Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society.

“This shows that MyBurgerLab took the matter seriously and acted decisively. The lesson here is that our country has a long-standing social fabric that allows us to live peacefully together,” he told reporters after the launch of the ‘Kampung Angkat Madani’ (Madani Adopted Village) programme by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) here today.

In a separate matter, Saifuddin Nasution reminded organisers of convoy events to brief participants on traffic regulations, including speed limits and safe distances, and to cooperate with the police to prevent accidents.

“Convoys are a hobby that should be encouraged, but they must follow safety guidelines.

“They should not endanger other road users, especially when lives are at stake,” he said, referring to the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 programme at the Gong Badak Motorsport Circuit in Terengganu yesterday, which drew attention after fatal accidents involving participants. — Bernama