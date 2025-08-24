KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia Airlines will retime its flights between August 26 and August 31, 2025, due to a temporary airspace closure around KL International Airport (KLIA) in conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th Merdeka celebration.

The airspace will be closed daily from 8am to noon during the six-day period.

According to a statement published on Malaysia Airlines’ website, the revised flight schedule affects services departing from and arriving at KLIA.

“Passengers departing at KLIA are advised to arrive at the airport four (4) hours ahead of their rescheduled departure time to allow sufficient time for check-in procedures and the necessary document checks at various touchpoints,” the airline said.

Malaysia Airlines has listed the affected flights by date, but did not specify the total number of impacted services.

The airline also reminded passengers to ensure they have all required travel documents and to verify entry and exit requirements through official channels before travelling.