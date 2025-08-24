KAJANG, Aug 24 — Kajang Satay was today declared a Selangor State Heritage Food, among other efforts, to ensure this culinary treasure continues to be preserved, passed down from generation to generation, and becomes a source of culinary pride for the state.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin officiated at the declaration ceremony, in conjunction with “Karnival 1001 Rasa Sate Kajang 2025” held here.

Meanwhile, Selangor State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah, in his address, said that Kajang Satay was gazetted as a historical object under the Selangor Malay Customs and Heritage Corporation Enactment 2009 on July 31.

Kajang Satay refers to a dish that originated in Kajang around 1870. It was introduced by the late Tasnim Kasiban along with his brother Rono in 1917.

“Since then, this legacy has been passed down through the generations, becoming one of the gastronomic icons that has brought recognition to Kajang, Selangor and Malaysia,” he said.

Borhan said that to ensure this treasure continues to be preserved, the state government, through the Selangor Malay Customs and Heritage Corporation (PADAT), has conducted a thorough study through Cultural Mapping and Toponymy Studies, which confirmed that Kajang Satay has its own unique identity.

This satay differs from other satay through its larger meat cuts weighing around 22 to 24 grammes, complete servings with ketupat and vegetables, and grilling techniques passed down through the generations.

“It (Kajang satay) consists of three main elements: protein-based ingredients like marinated meat or chicken, skewered on bamboo sticks, grilled to perfection, and served with rich peanut sauce and unique satay sambal,” he said.

He also said this gazetting is also a recognition of the services of previous satay entrepreneurs as well as new generation entrepreneurs who are committed to maintaining the authenticity of the taste and preparation techniques.

“Karnival 1001 Rasa Sate Kajang 2025”, which began yesterday and ends tomorrow, also features satay and local coffee vendors, providing an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to introduce their products to the public.

The programme, organised by the Kajang Municipal Council (MPKj), in collaboration with PADAT, Tourism Selangor and Selangor FM, also provides visitors with the opportunity to enjoy free satay distributed as early as 3 pm, in addition to various recreational activities for families and youth.

The initiative is described as an effort to promote local heritage products in conjunction with Visit Selangor Year 2025 and preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, highlighting the concept of gastro-tourism or food-based tourism. — Bernama