KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The body of a man was found washed up along the banks of Sungai Klang near Pantai Dalam yesterday evening.

A rescue team from the Pantai Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched at 5.05pm following a distress call, according to the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, as reported by Berita Harian

“The body was discovered on the riverbank before being retrieved by the rescue team,” Operations Commander Aminuddin Ahmad Basar said in a statement.

He added that the deceased was a 33-year-old local man.

The operation ended at 7.40pm and the department said the body was later handed over to the police for further action.