KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia’s last premier racecourse Selangor Turf Club (STC) as well as the local horse racing scene experienced a surge in popularity, all thanks to a Japanese video game centred around anime horse girls.

These characters are named after and modeled on actual Japanese racehorses, meticulously reflecting their namesakes’ personalities, racing records and relationships with other racehorses (who are also horse girls themselves).

Following its worldwide English-language edition mobile and PC launch in June, Umamusume: Pretty Derby has since garnered overwhelming responses from players alike, particularly those outside of Japan.

In Southeast Asia, countries such as Thailand and Indonesia have seen a surge in horse racing from newcomers and long-time fans of the Umamusume franchise — even without the presence of any Umamusume-related racehorses.

At the recent Indonesian Derby in July, a livestream of the event was ‘hijacked’ by enthusiastic Umamusume fans spamming ‘Umazing!’ — a pun on the word amazing and uma, the Japanese word for horse used in the video game.

In Thailand, fans showed up in-person and costumes to the HM the Queen’s Cup, with cosplayers even allowed to run on the racing turf.

Back in Malaysia, the Umamusume fandom here has already swarmed the STC’s Facebook page with familiar Umamusume memes after it announced the Merdeka Cup — a special race commemorating Malaya’s independence — in a recent posting.

Embracing the newfound popularity, STC has also jumped in on the bandwagon, posting its own “Umazing!” reel in response, much to the fan’s delight.

When 2D meets horse racing track

Malay Mail also reached out to one such fan, whose recent visit to STC on a race day in a full Oguri Cap — one of the horse girls in Umamusume — cosplay elicited curiosity from onlookers.

Ryukku as she wishes to be known, said she was nevertheless happy to share with those present on the character she was cosplaying and what Umamusume is about despite the awkwardness at first.

Ryukku seen here posing at the Selangor Turf Club in her Oguri Cap cosplay. — Picture courtesy of Ryukku/T24

“I received a few curious stares, with some asking, “Is that Sailor Moon?” (another anime character).

“Most reactions, however, were very positive, with many looking genuinely excited, as if it was their first time seeing cosplay in person.

“STC staff also gave me a very warm welcome, which made the experience even more memorable,” she told Malay Mail in an email interview.

She said she has cosplayed several Umamusume characters in the past, namely Rice Shower, Tokai Teio and Special Week but Oguri Cap always had a special place in her heart.

“I have always admired how Umamusume blends the excitement of horse racing with unique character personalities, highlighting the sport and its rich history.

Ryukku interacts with fans while cosplaying as Kitasan Black, a character from the horse girl series “Umamusume,” at AniManGaki 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“The characters are inspired by real-life racehorses, each with their own legacy. Umamusume has also inspired me to learn more about real-life horse racing and local racehorses,” she said.

Ryukku said attending a race and experiencing a racecourse in cosplay has long been a personal goal of hers, and the recent visit was a dream come true for a long-time fan like herself.

“When I learned there was a race that day, it felt like the perfect opportunity to bring Oguri Cap to life in an authentic setting.

“Of course, one day I would love the chance to step onto the real turf in my Oguri Cap cosplay, or in future Umamusume cosplays I might bring,” she said.