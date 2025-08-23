PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Aug 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A statement on Saturday by Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting is convened to discuss Israel’s plan to to forcibly seize the entire Gaza Strip and its unlawful expansionist vision of a “Greater Israel.”

It added that the agenda will also cover Israel’s plans to construct thousands of illegal settlements in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

“Malaysia’s participation in the Extraordinary Meeting demonstrates its unwavering commitment to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people for an independent and sovereign State, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” read the statement.

During the meeting, Mohamad will also meet his counterparts to discuss joint efforts to end the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, caused by the continued blockade of humanitarian aid by the Israeli regime.

According to international media reports, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Japan are among the 21 countries that have condemned Israel’s plans to build a controversial illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, which they say render a future two-state solution for Palestinians impossible.

The OIC strongly condemned the Israeli plans, calling them illegal under international law and warned they threaten the two state solution and impose de facto annexation. — Bernama