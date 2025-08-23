KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Patients at Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s orthopaedic clinic face waits of up to six hours as a severe staff shortage left only five medical officers and seven specialists attending to as many as 300 cases a day, the Health Ministry has admitted.

In a written parliamentary reply on Thursday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said investigations found the department to have lost 62 per cent of its doctors through transfers, resignations, and postgraduate studies without immediate replacements.

This was compounded by the fact that most patients present with complex cases, leading to lengthy consultations and compounding delays.

The minister said hospital discussions have suggested improving communication by informing patients of expected waiting times in advance.

Patients facing long waits may also be offered the option of rescheduling appointments with prescription coverage until the next visit.

In his reply to Sabak Bernam MP Kalam Saalan, Dzulkefly acknowledged the difficulty faced by the public.

He explained that an electronic appointment system through MySejahtera has already been introduced for 17 health services at government clinics since January 2023.

The ministry is now planning to expand the app-based system to hospital specialist clinics to reduce congestion and improve service efficiency.