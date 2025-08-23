KOTA BHARU, Aug 23 — Police arrested a man after his attempt to run over patrol officers at a roadblock in Chiku 3, Gua Musang, today failed and led to the discovery of drugs.

Gua Musang District Police Chief, Supt Sik Choon Foo, said the incident occurred at 6:22 PM when officers from the Crime Prevention Patrol MPV Unit received information about a suspicious Proton Preve car.

“MPV officers tried to stop the vehicle at KM42 Chiku 3 by placing the patrol car in the middle of the road. However, the suspect sped up and tried to ram the officers on duty.

“In self-defence, an officer fired one shot at the right rear tire but missed the target. The suspect managed to escape before being chased again and was eventually arrested,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said a further inspection found drugs believed to be syabu weighing approximately 1.47 grams and 33 pills believed to be Yaba pills in the vehicle.

Sik said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police advise the public not to make any speculations about this incident. Those with further information are urged to report it to the nearest police station or contact the Paloh Police Station at 09-9285090,” he said. — Bernama