KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Police have opened an investigation paper into a one-minute video showing a pupil running after a car driven by his mother in front of a primary school in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, which went viral on social media today.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the police had received a report regarding the video from the child’s mother, a 37-year-old housewife.

He said, according to the police report, the incident occurred at noon when the woman picked up her twin children from school but, while making a U-turn, realised that one of her children was not inside the car.

"The complainant immediately stopped her car after seeing her son chasing her vehicle from behind,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhamad Farid said the video had been uploaded by a Facebook account with the caption ‘angry with the child, but don’t go to such lengths’ and it had invited various negative comments from social media users against the woman.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

"The case is still under investigation. The public is advised not to make any speculation or comments that could disrupt the investigation,” he said. — Bernama