KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Malaysia has taken its first legislative step to reshape ageing towns and cities with the long-awaited Urban Renewal Bill tabled in Parliament yesterday

The Bill, a first of its kind for the country, will be a comprehensive framework for redeveloping and rejuvenating old neighbourhoods and dilapidated flats — many of which were built more than 30 years ago and now face structural decay, poor maintenance, and safety risks.

If passed, the law will empower the federal and state governments to redevelop entire areas rather than just individual buildings.

This Bill includes clearer processes for land acquisition, compensation for affected owners and tenants and the creation of an Urban Renewal fund to support financing.

Why does the Bill matter?

For years, the country has been struggling with the challenge of old flats with faulty wiring, outdated infrastructure and poor maintenance.

Local councils often lack the funds and authority to initiate major upgrades, leaving residents caught between safety concerns and limited options.

The Bill has proposed to help to cut through these bottlenecks, while it will also look at introducing dispute resolution mechanisms — something absent in past attempts to redevelop old housing.

What is the Urban Renewal Bill?

The Bill lays out a legal pathway for the redevelopment, regeneration, or revitalisation of old urban areas.

It sets rules for how old buildings and neighbourhoods can be declared “urban renewal areas,” how developers are appointed and how affected residents and property owners are to be consulted, compensated and rehoused.

It also establishes Federal and State Executive Committees that will oversee projects, approve developers, track progress, and provide incentives to make projects viable.

Some features of the Bill