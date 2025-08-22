SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 22 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has today claimed trial to a charge of publishing a statement with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public.

The Merlimau assemblyman allegedly posted a statement on his Facebook page “Akmal Saleh” at about 3pm on August 11, which was sighted by one Chong Wei Hoong at the Bukit Mertajam MP service centre here.

State prosecution director Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail presented the case under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which provides for a penalty of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

After Dr Akmal pleaded not guilty and claimed trial to the charge, Deputy Public Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail offered bail at RM10,000.

The accused’s lead counsel, Aizat Azam, told the court that the bail is since he is married with two school-going children, and that he is an assemblyman and a state exco in Melaka.

“He should be allowed bail as he needs to be with his family and also be able to attend meetings to fulfil his responsibilities as an assemblyman and state exco,” he said, adding that the sum offered should not be excessive.

The second defence laywer Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin told the court that it was a non-serious offence, and that Dr Akmal does not pose a flight risk.

“He came to court on his own and bail was to ensure attendance in court so with his background as a professional, he will attend all court proceedings,” he said.

He said setting a high bail sum will give the impression that he was being punished before he was even convicted for the offence, and asked that a bail sum of RM2,000 to be set for Akmal.

Mohd Nordin then told the court that even though it was a non-bailable offence, the court has the discretion to set bail within a range.

“It is up to the discretion of the court to set an appropriate bail sum, as the bail I proposed was merely a range for the court to consider,” he said.

Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit then allowed bail at RM5,000 with one surety.

The magistrate later set September 22 for submission of documents of the case.

Dr Akmal, who was represented by 11 counsels, posted bail and left the courtroom at about 10.20am.

He was then met with his crowd of Umno supporters outside the courthouse who shouted “hidup Akmal” (long live Akmal) as they greeted him. The crowd dispersed at about 10.45am.

Last week, Dr Akmal said he was called by the federal police to give his statement over the protest he led on the display of Jalur Gemilang in Kepala Batas, Penang.