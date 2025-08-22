SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 22 — A small group of Umno supporters have started gathering outside the Magistrate’s Court in Bukit Mertajam here from 7.30am this morning, to support party Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

The group of over 100 stood outside the courthouse and held up banners with the words “Solidariti buat Dr Akmal Saleh”.

The group, some holding large Jalur Gemilang, later accompanied Dr Akmal on a short march towards the courthouse at about 8.20am.

There was heavy police presence in areas around the courthouse, most of the personnel arrived at around 6am in anticipation of a large crowd.

The gates to the courthouse are also closed and only staff members, lawyers, media and those with pending cases in the court are allowed to enter.

Everyone entering the premises are individually scanned before being allowed in.

Dr Akmal will be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code at the Magistrates Court today.

Section 505(b) handles those causing fear or alarm to the public, and to induce them to commit an offence against public order.

If convicted, a person can be punished with a prison term up to two years, a fine, or both.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) previously said Dr Akmal will be charged over one of his Facebook posts, but did not specify which.

Last week, Dr Akmal said he was called by the federal police to give his statement over the protest he led on the display of Jalur Gemilang in Kepala Batas, Penang.

The AGC had previously warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over the Umno Youth protest.