KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has lodged a police report over a suspicious parcel delivery that falsely used the name of its chairman as the recipient.

In a statement today, MCMC said an initial check with the courier company revealed the sender had registered under a pseudonym and a specific phone number since June 2025.

“The courier has recorded 55 complaints against this sender, including 18 cases involving unsolicited deliveries and 37 cases of incomplete or failed deliveries,” it said.

MCMC said the parcel had been withheld by the courier for police investigation.

The commission stressed that it takes any suspicious deliveries seriously and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to ensure public safety and protect institutional integrity.

It also urged the public to be cautious when receiving parcels from unknown sources or without prior orders.

“In cases of doubt, the public is advised to immediately contact the authorities or the courier company for verification,” it said. — Bernama