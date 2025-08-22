KOTA KINABALU, Aug 22 — A seven-year-old girl has died after being stung by a box jellyfish while swimming off Pantai Sawangan in Kuala Penyu.

Beaufort district police chief Superintendent Wong Leong Ming confirmed that police have opened an investigation paper into the incident, New Straits Times reported today.

He said a post-mortem was carried out yesterday between 11.30am and 1pm at the Forensic Medicine Department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He told the newspaper that the examination concluded that the girl died due to jellyfish envenomation, a form of poisoning caused by the creature’s venom.