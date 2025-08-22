JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 22 — A ten-year-old boy who was bullied at a school here is now dealing with severe trauma as he and his family try to cope with the ordeal.

The boy’s mother, Siti Suhana Misdi, 40, said her fourth child, who had a cheerful disposition, was struggling hard to cope with the impact of being bullied.

“What can I say, my son seems to be stuck in a waking nightmare, and when I snap him out of it, he wakes up in shock and bursts out crying.

“The first bullying incident in February made him more withdrawn, and he often sits alone, cries, and gets depressed easily,” the housewife told reporters when met at her home here today.

She related that her son had suffered from chronic breathing issues since he was eight, had undergone various surgical procedures, and also has a hernia, along with various complications stemming from another bullying incident in early August.

The boy had to be treated for nine days at a hospital from Aug 12 due to complications including headaches, vomiting, fainting spells, and cloudy urine, the mother related, and was allowed to return home two days ago.

Siti Suhana shared that the families of the pupils who allegedly bullied her son had shown up to apologise, but she expressed hope that her son would be given justice in accordance with existing laws.

“The Johor Education Department did inform me that they would take action, only that I’m unsure (of what happens next). Investigations have been made, only the final (findings and further action) is unknown,” she said.

Siti Suhana and her husband, Azuan Isaidi Khairudin, 38, had earlier received donations of various daily necessities from Econsave Cash & Carry Sdn Bhd general manager Mas Imran Adam.

Their son also received a visit from the Johor Regent, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who decreed that stricter enforcement be implemented immediately against recent bullying cases.

According to Johor police chief CP Ab Rahaman Arsad, investigations into the bullying case involving the ten-year-old victim are nearly complete and will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon.

Siti Suhana lodged two police reports—at Skudai police station on March 23 and at Larkin police station on Aug 16—about her son being bullied. — Bernama