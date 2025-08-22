GEORGE TOWN, Aug 22 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has ordered three eateries in the city to close due to unsatisfactory hygiene levels and the discovery of rat droppings in the storage area, frozen food section and kitchen during an integrated operation.

In a statement, MBPP informed that all three premises inspected during the operation last night were subjected to immediate closure for 14 days, from yesterday until September 3.

The operation was a joint effort between MBPP’s Licensing Department and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to monitor compliance with MBPP’s licensing requirements, including valid business licences, cleanliness of premises and adherence to food handler regulations.

The action was taken under By-Law 38 (1) of the MPPP 1991 Food Establishments By-Laws following the premises’ poor hygiene, which was below the required standards.

A total of 14 compounds were also issued under By-Law 12(1) of the MPPP 1983 Food Handlers By-Laws for failing to obtain or present vaccination cards or Anti-Typhoid injections during the inspection.

According to the statement, KPDN Penang also issued a compound against one food premises under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 for failing to display service charges in ringgit or sen.

Another food premises was compounded under Section 14(6) of the Weights and Measures Act 1972 for using or possessing uncertified weighing scales for trade purposes. — Bernama