KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has launched an investigation into the Sarawak Tribune following a public complaint over the publication of an article, titled “Militant Using Press Cover Eliminated”, which was published on Aug 12.

The KDN, in a statement today, said three individuals from the publishing company were called in to provide their statements.

The ministry said the investigation focused on the publication of material deemed inappropriate, which could potentially alarm the public, threaten public order, and constitute possible violations of permit conditions under the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).

“The ministry takes seriously the publication of the article, which has caused confusion, distress, and anxiety within the community.

“Newspaper organisations are therefore reminded to exercise greater care, responsibility, and ethical standards in their reporting, while ensuring that content does not spark controversy or touch on public sensitivities,” read the statement.

The offence of publishing false, misleading news or publications categorised as undesirable can be subject to action under Act 30, whereby those found guilty can be sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both, including possible revocation of the publication permit.

The ministry stressed that it will not compromise on such matters and that firm action will be taken against any party found negligent in publishing material that could threaten public safety and order. — Bernama