KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A child minder was charged in the Sessions Court here today with not making reasonable provision for the supervision and care of a child under her care, resulting in the death of a seven-month-old baby boy at a nursery in Wangsa Maju here in May this year.

Nor Fatihah Abdul Rahim, 24, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin.

She was charged with committing the offence at the nursery at 11.08am last May 26.

The charge, under Section 33 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years or both, if convicted.

The court allowed her bail of RM20,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report at a nearby police station once a month, surrender her passport and not to intimidate witnesses.

The court also set September 29 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip, while Nor Fatihah was unrepresented. — Bernama