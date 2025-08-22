KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Malaysia cannot continue to rely on foreign technology but must build internal capabilities, including cloud computing, to protect the country’s classified information and strategic assets, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the matter, which was discussed while he chaired the National Cyber Security Committee (JKSN) Meeting No. 2 of 2025 yesterday, emphasised the need for new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to be addressed through a security lens.

“Therefore, the government will continue to strengthen the country’s cyber defence by protecting critical infrastructure, increasing public awareness, and strengthening cooperation among government agencies, the private sector, and international partners.

“In terms of legislation, the Cybercrime Bill will be tabled in Parliament at the end of this year,” he said in a post uploaded on his Facebook page last night.

Anwar said every individual also plays a role in protecting personal data when dealing online, including through the use of MyDigital ID, which now records an average of 25,000 users per day as a result of integration with applications such as MyJPJ, MySejahtera, MyBayar PDRM, and MyGOV.

“Malaysia’s commitment is also expressed at the global level. In the near future, we will sign the United Nations Convention on cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam, as proof of our determination to strengthen international cooperation against digital crime,” he said.

He said the meeting also emphasised the importance of developing post-quantum cryptography (PQC) technology together with the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), researchers, and the industry.

The prime minister added that this effort will be able to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, curb cybercrime, and ensure that national interests and the well-being of the people continue to be guaranteed. — Bernama