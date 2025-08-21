PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — A few dozens student activists today protested in front of the Education Ministry, criticising Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s handling of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir’s death and calling for her resignation.

The protest, which began around 11am, saw participants holding placards reading “Justice for Zara,” “Turun Lina,” “Stop Bully,” and “Malaysia Tolak Pembuli.”

They gathered just a few metres from the ministry’s entrance, where a line of auxiliary police formed a barricade.

The activists listed six demands to Fadhlina, which they say must be addressed within 30 days:

Establish psychosocial support systems in schools Establish mandatory training for teachers and hostel wardens Implement a parent education module: bullying starts at home Ensure independent and transparent school monitoring Make a national anti-bullying plan an official agenda Additional measures to safeguard students

“Failure to meet these demands, Fadhlina must step down from her post,” said Azamuddin Sahar of the Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis).

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital on July 17, a day after being found unconscious in a drain near the hostel of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha di Papar.

Five teenage girls has since been charged in Kota Kinabalu’s Children’s Court over alleged abusive words. Their identities cannot be revealed under the Child Act 2001 which guarantees their privacy.

The rally today continued with speeches as seven police officers observed the protest.

“Fadhlina must be held accountable because, so far, nothing has been done regarding Zara’s case and the issue of bullying,” said Tang Yi Ze, president of the Universiti Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany).

“Systemic failures contributed to her death, and similar incidents may be happening elsewhere without our knowledge. This is not an isolated case; bullying like this has been happening for a long time,” he added.

Brendon Gan, president of Himpunan Advokasi Rakyat Malaysia (Haram), said Fadhlina should have gone straight to the ground instead of implementing “syok sendiri” policies.

Gan pointed to initiatives such as the “Anti-Bullying” slogan campaign, the reward scheme for “bully-free schools,” and the RM8.4 million purchase of Jalur Gemilang pins.

“None of these address the real root causes of the crisis,” he added.

The protest was organised by Gamis and Haram, and joined by groups including Umany, Demokrat UKM, and United Muslim Malaysia.

Azamuddin said they would not leave the protest spot until Fadhlina personally met them to hear their demands.

However, Faiz Rashid, a representative from the minister’s office, received the demands on her behalf.

The protest ended around 12.30pm with chants of “Where’s Fadhlina?”