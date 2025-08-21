KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The Urban Renewal Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Bill was tabled by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, who said the second reading of the Bill will take place during the current Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The proposed Act, among others, seeks to provide for the consent threshold and requirements criteria in implementing an urban renewal project.

According to the Bill, Clause 19(1)(a) stipulates that if the owner voluntarily applies to the Federal Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee to carry out an urban renewal project, the consent threshold shall be unanimous consent.

“If an urban renewal project is undertaken by the Federal Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee for a building that is 30 years old or less, the consent threshold shall be 80 per cent.

“For a building that is more than 30 years old, the consent threshold shall be 75 per cent. For an abandoned building, the consent threshold shall be 51 per cent, or for a building with a visual inspection report by a professional engineer with a practising certificate, the consent threshold shall be 51 per cent,” according to the Bill.

Under Clause 19(2), the calculation of a building’s age shall be determined from the date of the issuance of a certificate of fitness for occupation or a certificate of completion and compliance under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974, whichever is applicable.

“Clause 19(3) states that an approved developer shall consult with interested parties to achieve the consent threshold, and such consultation shall involve the local authority (PBT) and a body appointed by the Federal Executive Committee or the State Executive Committee,” the Bill said.

Meanwhile, Clause 16 provides the interpretation of an urban renewal project, which consists of an urban redevelopment project, an urban regeneration project and an urban revitalisation project.

Clause 17 requires that any approved developer must comply with the requirements for the purpose of carrying out an urban renewal project, including consulting with interested parties and obtaining consent in accordance with the consent threshold. — Bernama