KOTA KINABALU, Aug 21 — Five teenage girls pleaded not guilty in the Children’s Court here yesterday to charges of using abusive words against Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir last month.

The case was mentioned before Sessions Court Judge Elsie Primus in a closed proceeding.

The court set the trial for Dec 8 to 12, Dec 15-19, while Sept 25 and Oct 16 were fixed for further mention and pre-trial case management.

Below is the chronology of events in the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina, updated between July 16 and Aug 20:

July 16

Zara Qairina was found unconscious in a drain near a school hostel in Papar at about 3 am. She was believed to have fallen from the third floor of the hostel before being rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE I) for treatment.

July 17

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at 1.07 pm at HQE I, and later buried at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery, Mesapol, Sipitang.

July 18

Papar district police Chief Supt Kamaruddin Ambo Sakka said police were conducting further investigations and urged the public not to make any speculation that could disrupt the process and to respect the victim's family.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the Ministry of Education (MoE) would fully cooperate with the authorities regarding the incident.

July 28

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said police were carrying out a thorough and transparent investigation, urging the public to remain calm and not make any speculation while waiting for updates.

July 31

Jauteh said police had recorded statements from about 60 witnesses, including students, parents, and the school authorities. The investigation papers were sent to Bukit Aman for a final review before being referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Aug 2

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that police had completed their investigations.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the investigation papers would be submitted to the AGC.

Aug 3

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the investigation must be transparent and thorough, assuring no one involved in the case would be protected.

Fadhlina said MoE was committed to ensuring a comprehensive and transparent probe for the sake of everyone involved, assuring that there would be no delays from the ministry.

Aug 4

AGC is reviewing the full preliminary investigation report received from the police. The report was received on Aug 3 at the Sabah branch and Aug 4 at its headquarters in Putrajaya.

Aug 5

Saifuddin urged all parties to respect the legal process, stressing his ministry would not engage in polemics and would leave the investigation to the authorities.

Aug 6

AGC returned the full preliminary investigation report to the police for completion before taking further action. Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed the report was sent back on Aug 5 with further instructions.

Mohd Khalid said police had detected the circulation of inaccurate information and images linked to the case on social media, warning it could mislead the public and disrupt investigations.

Aug 7

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil urged the public to respect the ongoing investigation. He reiterated that the AGC and Mohd Khalid had issued reminders following the widespread circulation of various inaccurate content related to the case on social media.

Aug 8

AGC said the full preliminary investigation report returned to the police included instructions to exhume Zara Qairina's remains for an autopsy.

Aug 9

The police forensic team arrived at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery at 4.56 pm to exhume Zara Qairina's remains.

The exhumation process was completed by 7.15 pm, and the remains were transported about 130 km to HQE I, arriving at 10.30 pm for post-mortem.

Aug 10

Members of the public and media gathered at HQE I as early as 8 am for developments on the post-mortem.

The autopsy concluded at 7.30 pm, and Zara Qairina was reburied at 1.15 am on Aug 11 at the Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor urged the public to allow the investigation and legal process to be carried out without interference.

Aug 11

A nine-member Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team was sent to Sabah to take over the case.

Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent probe.

Aug 13

AGC decided to conduct an inquest to determine the cause of death after reviewing police investigation reports.

Bukit Aman CID director Datuk M. Kumar said the case, initially classified as sudden death, would now be probed for possible criminal elements, including bullying.

Aug 16

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) opened a disciplinary investigation paper (KST) against a district police chief with the rank of Superintendent, a district CID chief with the rank of ASP, and an investigating officer with the rank of Inspector for suspected SOP breaches while investigating the case.

Aug 17

Kumar said police had recorded statements from 195 witnesses, including students, teachers, medical officers, wardens, security guards, and parents. Bukit Aman CID would refer the investigation papers back to the AGC.

Aug 18

The Coroner's Court here set Sept 3 to begin inquest proceedings into Zara Qairina's death.

Mohd Dusuki confirmed five underage teenagers would be charged in the Children's Court on Aug 20 for bullying.

Aug 19

AGC clarified that the five teenagers were charged under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code for bullying, and the charges were not linked to Zara Qairina's death. — Bernama