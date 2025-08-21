PONTIAN, Aug 21 — A private dental clinic at the Pontian Trade Centre has been ordered to shut for 30 days after it was discovered displaying the Jalur Gemilang upside down yesterday.

Berita Harian cited Pontian Municipal Council (MPPn) president Abd Azim Shamsuddin saying the notice of closure was issued to the clinic’s owner at 8.20am today.

“Every licensed premises under the by-laws is required to fly the Jalur Gemilang or the Johor state flag correctly and properly for a set period, including during the month of independence.

“The closure action was taken under By-Law 49 (2), which empowers the president to shut down any premises that violates licensing conditions,” he reportedly said.

He added checks showed the premise had violated the Pontian District Council (MDP) 2019 Business and Trade Licensing By-Laws regarding the hoisting of flags.

Abd Azim said the owner may file a written appeal during the closure period, but the final decision would rest with the MPPn president.

Yesterday, Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the mistake was made by a female staff member who admitted it was unintentional and has since been rectified.

He stressed that this should not be turned into a racial issue, but seen as a matter of sensitivity, attentiveness, and patriotism.

Ahmad’s statement came after the Youth chief from his party, Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh, rebuked the incident by saying that others are not putting in the effort to “respect each others’ feelings”.

Last week, The Attorney General’s Chambers warned Malaysians against vigilantism in cases involving the improper display of the Jalur Gemilang, amid furore over Umno Youth’s protest in Kepala Batas, Penang over the matter.

The AGC said such actions could include raiding premises, spreading personal details, or making unfounded accusations on social media.

The AGC also warned the public against provoking or issuing threats against the individuals or organisations concerned.